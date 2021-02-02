Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Umicore stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,946. Umicore has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

