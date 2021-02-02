UGAS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.73 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $8.73 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.62 or 0.00861586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050570 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.28 or 0.04444901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019918 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

