UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Shares Up 0.1%

UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.25. 28,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 18,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 1,280.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.