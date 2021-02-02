U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.24.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.