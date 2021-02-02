U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.14.
Several research firms recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
NASDAQ USCR opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $789.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.34.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About U.S. Concrete
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
