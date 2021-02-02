U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

NASDAQ USCR opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. U.S. Concrete has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $789.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.34.

In other U.S. Concrete news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 10,700 shares of company stock worth $410,364 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 304.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.