Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after purchasing an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,951,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $426.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.97. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $466.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total transaction of $8,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

