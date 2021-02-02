Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,733 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 574.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,935,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO opened at $371.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.10. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $404.27.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Twilio from $365.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.17.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

