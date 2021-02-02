Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the December 31st total of 850,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 753,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TRQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 126.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 196,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 39.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 634,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 180,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 26,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,166. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $264.52 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.