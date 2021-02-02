Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$99.02 million during the quarter.

TC opened at C$103.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$59.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 116.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$96.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$92.96.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

