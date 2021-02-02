Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the December 31st total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

TCNNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $36.25 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.