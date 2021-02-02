Truist Increases CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $290.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price raised by Truist from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CACI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.45.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $239.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a 52-week low of $156.15 and a 52-week high of $288.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.36.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in CACI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CACI International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

