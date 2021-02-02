TrueFi (TRU) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.05 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $33.05 million and $2.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00149614 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068213 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00264687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038135 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

TrueFi Token Trading

