TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.89 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. TrueChain has a total market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $21.89 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00065030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.00848204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.41 or 0.04875003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00035014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014603 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

