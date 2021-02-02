TrueBlue (TBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $23.04.
TBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
