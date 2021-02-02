TrueBlue (TBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

TBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other TrueBlue news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

