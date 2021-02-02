True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.51. True Nature shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 3,741,341 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

About True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY)

True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

