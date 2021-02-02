Truadvice LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $207,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

NYSEARCA:PDEC opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.