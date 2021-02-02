Truadvice LLC Purchases New Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,190 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 990,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,665,000 after purchasing an additional 70,221 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,211,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $153.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.78. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $164.11. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

