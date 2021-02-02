Truadvice LLC Purchases 732 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.38. The firm has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

