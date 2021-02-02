Truadvice LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Truadvice LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

