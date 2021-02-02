Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,862,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $60.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

