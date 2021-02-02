Truadvice LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $244,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,113.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,698,050. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $134.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.33. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.