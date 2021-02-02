Truadvice LLC Invests $250,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 3rd quarter worth about $589,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $27.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88.

