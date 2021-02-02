Truadvice LLC Has $275,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $268.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In related news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,585,642.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

