Truadvice LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2021

Truadvice LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 3.13% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77.

