Truadvice LLC Acquires Shares of 1,663 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $135.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.75. The company has a market capitalization of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.