Truadvice LLC Acquires New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 63,419 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Shares of USB opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.