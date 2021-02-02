trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 5,852,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,278,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

The company has a market cap of $837.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

