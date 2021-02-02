Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

TRIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Triterras alerts:

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $6.84 on Friday. Triterras has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.