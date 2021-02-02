Triterras, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Triterras in a report issued on Sunday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Triterras’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRIT. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of TRIT opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Triterras has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,875,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $3,314,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

