Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading 10.1% Higher

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.40. 8,986,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 3,497,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $376.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

