Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trevena alerts:

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.87 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trevena by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.