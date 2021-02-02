TransDigm Group (TDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TDG opened at $570.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $594.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $572.56.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.14, for a total transaction of $11,942,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

