Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

