Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TT opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average of $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.