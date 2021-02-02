Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,004 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 968% compared to the typical daily volume of 94 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Veoneer from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $27.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Veoneer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

