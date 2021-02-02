Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 943 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 720% compared to the average volume of 115 put options.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $336.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.69. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $353.46.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total value of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.08.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

