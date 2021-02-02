Traders Buy Large Volume of ZoomInfo Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 15,549 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,198% compared to the typical volume of 1,198 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

ZI opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $53,106,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $4,121,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,699,586 shares of company stock valued at $117,548,700.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $111,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

