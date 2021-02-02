Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after buying an additional 631,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after buying an additional 503,089 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,848,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,801.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 369,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,897,000 after buying an additional 356,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.46. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

