TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) Stock Price Up 1.2%

TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG) rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and last traded at GBX 1,265 ($16.53). Approximately 99,278 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 91,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

The firm has a market cap of £633.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,272.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,071.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About TR European Growth Trust (TRG.L) (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

