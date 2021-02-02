Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Has $4.68 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

