Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Trading 9.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)’s share price traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $35.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tower Semiconductor traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.65. 1,120,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 715,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSEM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

