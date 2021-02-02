Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Up 6.1%

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.75. 7,361,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 12,684,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a market cap of $173.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

In other Torchlight Energy Resources news, Director Greg Mccabe acquired 1,630,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

