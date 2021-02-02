Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) (LON:TON) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TON opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £12.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Titon Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.25 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.38 ($1.56).

Get Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) alerts:

Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.