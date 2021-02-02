Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TON)

Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) (LON:TON) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:TON opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £12.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Titon Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 64.25 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.38 ($1.56).
Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) Company Profile
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon Holdings Plc (TON.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.