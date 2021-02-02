Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLRY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tilray from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,400 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,658 shares in the company, valued at $187,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,992,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,242,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,600 shares of company stock worth $3,038,220. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Tilray by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

