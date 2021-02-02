Thugs Finance (THUGS) Achieves Market Cap of $704,645.57

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. One Thugs Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thugs Finance has a total market capitalization of $704,645.57 and $4,399.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00144056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00066538 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00257378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00064695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00037645 BTC.

About Thugs Finance

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

