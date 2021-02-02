Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 68.6% Higher This Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $451,977.71 and $10,407.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 68.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thrive Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.62 or 0.00861586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050570 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039591 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.28 or 0.04444901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019918 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thrive Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thrive Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.