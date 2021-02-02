Thrive Token Hits Market Capitalization of $147,247.92 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Thrive Token has a market cap of $147,247.92 and approximately $11,216.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 68.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00065797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.83 or 0.00839786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00047454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.31 or 0.04779213 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

Thrive Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

