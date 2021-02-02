ThoreNext Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One ThoreNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $2,337.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00830287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.31 or 0.04601317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015010 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

THX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

