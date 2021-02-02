ThoreNext Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,337.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One ThoreNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThoreNext has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $2,337.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.77 or 0.00830287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.31 or 0.04601317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015010 BTC.

ThoreNext Coin Profile

ThoreNext (THX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

ThoreNext Coin Trading

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

