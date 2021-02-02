Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned 0.16% of Thor Industries worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THO. FMR LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 59,691 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 474.0% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.69. 3,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,773. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

